Smoke Brewing: Tory Lanez Threatens To ‘Expose’ Interscope Records

Tory Lanez Threatens To ‘Expose’ Interscope Records

Tory Lanez isn’t happy with what’s going on behind the scenes at his label, and he’s on the verge of taking his frustrations public.

On Saturday night, the rapper took to Instagram to post about his desire to “expose” Interscope, threatening to tell the world about what takes place behind the scenes at the label.

“Interscope…If yall n****s dont stop playing w/ me…ima expose whats really going on in that f***ing building !!!!!”

He wrote in a screenshot posted to his IG page. Tory expanded a little more in his caption, writing, “@interscope y’all play w me if u want to …. Let’s play … y’all got the right f***ing one.”

Once the post started gaining traction, a lot of fans expressed concern for Lanez’s well-being, not wanting him to make any decisions that could hurt him or his career in the long run. One fan got a response from the rapper after commenting, “Chill bro. I ain’t tryna see you killed.”

Lanez wrote back, reassuring his supporters that he wasn’t scared of whatever consequences may come his way. He responded,

“That’s the difference …. I don’t care. My integrity respect and the path of light that i can show the generation after me is more important than this life that n****s is so scared to lose.”

Rich The Kid–who left Interscope earlier this month to sign a deal with Republic Records–also joined in on the hate train, commenting “I’m tellin ya” on Tory’s post.

It’s still not clear what happened behind-the-scenes to cause Tory Lanez to get so worked up, but there’s a good chance it has something to do with the release of his latest project, Chixtape 5. An hour before posting about his grievances toward Interscope, Tory posted a video announcement, revealing that his project was finally available on Spotify–which means it hasn’t been for the past month, which could have lost the rapper money.

Whatever the case, money is probably intertwined somehow into whatever Lanez might be mad about. His Chixtape series is notorious for featuring a lot of really famous samples, meaning some seriously high clearance costs.