For Your Viewing Pleasure: Kylie Jenner Hands Out Meals Then Gives Tour Of Her Calabasas Christmas Decor

Kylie Jenner Hands Out Meals Then Gives Tour Of Her Home Christmas Decor

As the Christmas holiday rolls around were gonna get a glimpse into a ton of celebrity charity work and giving back. Kylie Jenner recently uploaded a new Youtube vlog to her channel in which she visited the San Fernando Valley Rescue Mission and based out meals with her momager Kris Jenner.

Kylie posed for pictures and blessed all the kids in attendance with toys as well. After giving back she gives a rare glimpse into her off-camera home life. She filmed herself coming home and soon as she opened the door baby Stormy came running and hugging her mommy welcoming her home! After Kylie gives a look into the Christmas decor of choice for her Jenner compound! Hubby Travis Scott was no where in sight as its rumored he’s rushing to finish a new album slated to release before 2020 hits.

Take a look at the lavish lifestyle below!