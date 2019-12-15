N***** In Crisis: Pettiest Reactions To Kanye & Jay Z’s Awkward “Reunion” At Diddy’s 50th Bday Bash
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10
❯
❮
Kanye & Jay Reunite At Diddy’s Party, Stir Up Chitter-Chatter
Well, it (finally) happened: ex-BFFs Kanye and Jay Z reunited (well, kinda) at Diddy’s lavish 50th birthday bash in a hilariously awkward yet encouraging moment for the culture that overshadowed the star-studded occasion.
At first glance, things appeared to be cool between the once inseparable titans until awkward pics surfaced online and fueled yet another petty party across the internet.
Peep the pettiest reactions to Ye & Jay’s “reunion” on the flip.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.