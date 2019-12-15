UCF Fighter Colby Covington Gets His #MAGAJaw Broken By ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman, Celebration Ensues

Colby Covington Gets His #MAGAJaw Broken By ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman

Oh, what a lovely day.

A Trump-supporting UCF fighter is trending after his jaw was broken by someone from one of those so-called “s**hole countries.” Colby Covington has openly championed Deranged Dorito, donning MAGA has and tweeting Trump and his cronies thanking them for their support.

It’s his jaw that’s going to need support however after last night’s UFC 245 match at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Kamaru Usman known as the “Nigerian Nightmare” was defending his welterweight title and won by technical knockout at the 4:10 mark of the fifth round.

For those who missed it here’s the Kamaru Usman punch that broke Colby Covington’s jaw #UFC245 pic.twitter.com/Y7KXVshdHC — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) December 15, 2019

Usman gloated about his win afterward—-and so did social media who gladly made #MAGAJaw trend noting that Usman’s powerful fists broke Covington’s jaw.

“I told everyone I would keep it standing and knock him out and that’s exactly what I did,” said Usman.. “He chose not to shoot. I did what I wanted. I knew I was hitting hard to the body; I like hitting him there because it’s soft. I wasn’t worried about hitting him in specific spots, I just wanted to hit him over and over wherever I could. “He talked a lot going into this, so this was a respect thing,” he added. “I had a responsibility to go in there and teach him a lesson.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYDXq7Bvqiw

#MAGAJAW is an allegory for what these White supremacists fear is America’s future. I love it. pic.twitter.com/gLGobfXP34 — Christian Genius Billionaire Juice (@juicekan) December 15, 2019

As for Covington, he’s, of course, crying foul and claiming that the ref “f***d him.”

Normally people do their fucking in the bedroom, not the octagon @marcgoddard_uk! I go in there to kill or be killed. You robbed me of that. You robbed the people of a fair fight. You should be ashamed of yourself. Fake nut shot. Fake eye poke. Fake stoppage. Fake ref. #ufc245 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) December 15, 2019

Suuuuuuure! He’s also added another statement on Instagram.

Blah, blah, blah—-BYE #MAGAJAW!

