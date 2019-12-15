UCF Fighter Colby Covington Gets His #MAGAJaw Broken By ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman, Celebration Ensues

- By Bossip Staff
UFC 245: Usman v Covington

Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

Colby Covington Gets His #MAGAJaw Broken By ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman

Oh, what a lovely day.

A Trump-supporting UCF fighter is trending after his jaw was broken by someone from one of those  so-called “s**hole countries.” Colby Covington has openly championed Deranged Dorito, donning MAGA has and tweeting Trump and his cronies thanking them for their support.

It’s his jaw that’s going to need support however after last night’s UFC 245 match at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena. Kamaru Usman known as the “Nigerian Nightmare” was defending his welterweight title and won by technical knockout at the 4:10 mark of the fifth round.

Usman gloated about his win afterward—-and so did social media who gladly made #MAGAJaw trend noting that Usman’s powerful fists broke Covington’s jaw.

“I told everyone I would keep it standing and knock him out and that’s exactly what I did,” said Usman.. “He chose not to shoot. I did what I wanted. I knew I was hitting hard to the body; I like hitting him there because it’s soft. I wasn’t worried about hitting him in specific spots, I just wanted to hit him over and over wherever I could.

“He talked a lot going into this, so this was a respect thing,” he added. “I had a responsibility to go in there and teach him a lesson.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jYDXq7Bvqiw

As for Covington, he’s, of course, crying foul and claiming that the ref “f***d him.”

Suuuuuuure! He’s also added another statement on Instagram.

Blah, blah, blah—-BYE #MAGAJAW!

See more reactions on the flip.

