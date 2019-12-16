For The Ladies: Kandi Burruss Praises Surrogates And Shares Details About Her Own Experience [Video]

Kandi Burruss Speaks On What It’s Really Like Using A Surrogate

Kandi Burruss seriously can’t say enough about how much she loves her surrogate.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star caught up with TMZ in her city, where she was asked about what advice she would give to anyone thinking about using a surrogate themselves. Kandi–whose second child, Blaze Tucker, was born on November 22–couldn’t stop gushing about their surrogate and the experience as a whole.

Throughout the course of her valuable advice, Burruss emphasizes that counseling is a great start–and she’s not just saying that because it was required. When she ended up finally meeting her surrogate, Shadina Blunt, the two of them built a solid relationship and bonded so much that they went to counseling together.