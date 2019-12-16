So Sad: Chelsea Handler’s TV Costar Chuy Bravo Passes Away

Chuy Bravo Passes Away At 63

This is so sad! Chuy Bravo, the longtime costar on ‘Chelsea Lately’ has suddenly passed away. According to TMZ, 63-year-old Bravo passed away Sunday. Reportedly, Chuy was hospitalized Saturday in Mexico City, where he’s been visiting family for the past month.

Family members say Chuy came down with a terrible stomach ache Saturday and had to be rushed to an emergency room in town, where he stayed overnight. On Sunday, the family says they were told Chuy had passed away. His exact cause of death is unclear.

Comedian Chelsea Handler, who has known Chuy for two decades, has responded to his death, writing a touching tribute. She writes,