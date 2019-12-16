So Sad: Chelsea Handler’s TV Costar Chuy Bravo Passes Away
Chuy Bravo Passes Away At 63
This is so sad! Chuy Bravo, the longtime costar on ‘Chelsea Lately’ has suddenly passed away. According to TMZ, 63-year-old Bravo passed away Sunday. Reportedly, Chuy was hospitalized Saturday in Mexico City, where he’s been visiting family for the past month.
Comedian Chelsea Handler, who has known Chuy for two decades, has responded to his death, writing a touching tribute. She writes,
I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his “business calls” with his “business manager,” or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes. I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time—saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologizing to Chuy, who told us,”it’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.” I love you, Chuy!
