That’s What Couples Do: Lil Fizz Surprises Apryl Jones With A Birthday Party

- By Bossip Staff
Apryl Jone Dating Lil Fizz

Source: Getty / Getty

Apryl Jones Surprised By BF Lil Fizz On Her Birthday

Happy Birthday to probably the most talked about reality TV  antagonist star this year! It’s Apryl Jone’s birthday and the Sagittarius QUEEN just got the cutest birthday surprise from her B2K darling BF Lil Fizz. Apryl was shocked when she was lead to a surprise birthday dinner by her boo.

The mom arrived with her two kids, Fizz and his young son to find a dinner party waiting for her. The occasion was a daytime affair with light-colored decore and balloons that spelled “Apryl” in rose gold.

Here is the happy couple posing after Apryl was surprised.

Plenty of Apryl’s friends were around to celebrate her life with her as well as her sweet kids. Fizz’s son even rocked matching outfits with Apryl’s babies. Hit the flip to see the surprise go down and photos of the kiddies in Gucci.

Here’s a video of Apryl Jones’ actual birthday surprise going down. She was so shocked!

Priceless! We love surprises. #apryljones

Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz’s babies in matching Gucci attire. Too sweet!

Beautiful family #apryljones #lilfizz

