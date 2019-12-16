Yikes! Comedian Mark Curry Goes Collard Greens & HAM On Steve Harvey For Allegedly Swiping His Comedy Act

Mark Curry Calls Out Steve Harvey For Allegedly Taking His Material

Mr. Cooper is NOT playing with Steve Harvey! Actor and comedian Mark Curry put Steve on blast while visiting the ‘Mike & Donny’ show. He says the tv host (allegedly) stole his comedy act while taping for his daytime talk show and it stung extra harder because the bit was a true story!

Curry calls Steve a “b*tch a**” and slides in a bunch a shade towards him about his show being canceled throughout his comments. From Curry, it seems as if he already approached Steve about the issue but unfortunately, there’s still beef and we can’t blame him!

Hit play to hear it.

Do YOU think Curry is wrong here?