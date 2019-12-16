Victory Slap? Insta-goon Wack 100 Allegedly 6-Pieced At Rolling Loud LA For Talkin’ Crazy About Nipsey Hussle

Wack 100 Allegedly Beat Up At Rolling Loud By Nipsey Hussle’s Friend

Last night, Instagram’s most notorious s#!t-talker, Wack 100, is said to have been on the receiving end of what has been described as a “6 piece” from Nipsey Hussle’s former bodyguard JRocc.

Im not gon lie… Jroc hit Wack wit a cool 6 piece backstage 🤒 — A-Tron (@DJA_Tron) December 16, 2019

Happen way too quick, it ain’t finna be no videos — A-Tron (@DJA_Tron) December 16, 2019

This furious fade is rumored to be partly a result of Wack’s recent decrying of Nipsey’s career status as a non-legend who only gained popularity posthumously. Those comments prompted a response from T.I. that eventually lead to Wack saying this:

It is also rumored that Wack has said other disparaging things about Nipsey in the past and those comments were allegedly captured by secret recording that Nipsey’s people have heard.

https://twitter.com/playershitonly/status/1206516498493140992 (other reason)

All that led to the hands that introduced themselves to Wack’s face last night. The actual fight was not captured on cell phone but the aftermath sure was. Check out the videos below.

Wack responded to the brouhaha on Instagram per usual.

We have a feeling this will NOT be the last time that hands and possibly feet are administered to Mr. Wack 100 behind his Nipsey comments.