Victory Slap? Insta-goon Wack 100 Allegedly 6-Pieced At Rolling Loud LA For Talkin’ Crazy About Nipsey Hussle

Wack 100 Allegedly Beat Up At Rolling Loud By Nipsey Hussle’s Friend
Last night, Instagram’s most notorious s#!t-talker, Wack 100, is said to have been on the receiving end of what has been described as a “6 piece” from Nipsey Hussle’s former bodyguard JRocc.
This furious fade is rumored to be partly a result of Wack’s recent decrying of Nipsey’s career status as a non-legend who only gained popularity posthumously. Those comments prompted a response from T.I. that eventually lead to Wack saying this:
When you call a spade a spade they wanna make a face card a Spade – Naw the question was Legend in Music… And because I’m not acting like the sheep following others across the field they find a way to distract you from the real topic which was “LEGEND IN MUSIC “ …. All the other shit don’t concern me. I don’t know this mans financial profolio nor do I care. But what I do know is the “Music” stats. @troubleman31 Your far from slow & you yourself stated “BEFORE” wasn’t the “AFTER” Now ima let y’all mental midgets argue bout that …… Wack gone stand strong in what he believe in and can prove with facts. The Yessa Master shit or I jumped cause he jumped ain’t the ways of a stand alone man… I can do this dance all day long you know why —- Cause what’s deemed to be a legend in music has been documented for many many moons ….. Now for the next 10 hrs I wanna see you clowns go crazy about the mans words that you say ain’t relevant !! #BAN
It is also rumored that Wack has said other disparaging things about Nipsey in the past and those comments were allegedly captured by secret recording that Nipsey’s people have heard.
All that led to the hands that introduced themselves to Wack’s face last night. The actual fight was not captured on cell phone but the aftermath sure was. Check out the videos below.
We have a feeling this will NOT be the last time that hands and possibly feet are administered to Mr. Wack 100 behind his Nipsey comments.
