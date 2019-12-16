Here’s What Happened When Summer Walker’s Label Gifted Her A 2020 G-Wagon Benz Truck
LVRN Gifts Summer Walker With 2020 G-Wagon
It’s been quite the amazing/stressful year for polarizing R&B sensation Summer Walker who battled social anxiety, armies of haters and questionable promoters while collecting checks, platinum plaques and a brand new 2020 G-Wagon Benz truck courtesy of her label LVRN/boo thang London On Da Track who surprised her with the luxury vehicle just in time for Christmas.
If you’ve been following along, you know Summer is adorably strange which made the heart-warming moment that more special.
View this post on Instagram
People don’t even know what I actually went through this year.. I just sucked it up & kept pushin to the best of my abilities. Stayed quiet & stayed kind & in return I just keep getting BLESSED🖤🙏🏽 I Always feel so alone but these men always make sure to remind me that I have a family, that I’m valued, taken care of, & protected. This is so crazy I can’t say thank you enough @lvrngram & thank you pumkin @londonondatrack I appreciate y’all so much 😖
Hit the flip to check out Summer’s brand new 2020 Benz truck and, of course, the reactions across Twitter.
View this post on Instagram
People don’t even know what I actually went through this year.. I just sucked it up & kept pushin to the best of my abilities. Stayed quiet & stayed kind & in return I just keep getting BLESSED🖤🙏🏽 I Always feel so alone but these men always make sure to remind me that I have a family, that I’m valued, taken care of, & protected. This is so crazy I can’t say thank you enough @lvrngram & thank you pumkin @londonondatrack I appreciate y’all so much 😖
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.