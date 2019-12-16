Thick Thighs Save Lives: Bey Bey Puts Them Yummy Yoncé Yams On Blizzy Blast

Beyoncé Offers Up Voluptuous Look For #Diddy50

We sure home Julius was around to watch the pu mind the gap… Bey’s look for #Diddy50 was a delightful display of cleavage and legs — thanks to her strapless gown which included a slit ALL the way to her hip on the left side. Bey indulged her fans with a great look at the goods, posting up a collection of snapshots on her IG Sunday.

Gorgeous right? Bey is so breathtaking — we love how she reinvents her look over and over again. And it looks like Julius wasn’t really needed for the big night because hubby Hov was on guard big time!

Hov 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1HDsAe07Sx — MY SON AIN’T PLAYING FOR NO COACH COON (@WhattUpJT) December 15, 2019

Peep this clip that went viral on Twitter of him snatching the phone right out of the hand of some guy doing too much trying to film footage of Mrs. Carter. Gotta love it.

Poor Hov had a rough night between being forced into photos with Kanye and having to keep folks from looking at his lady’s lap too hard.

Diddy better appreciate it — riiight?

Do you think Diddy’s 50th was the most epic event of the year? The best thing since Beychella? Have you been like us and started wondering about the folks who weren’t there? Like was Ciara invited? Or Future? Or did Future get banned because of Lori Harvey? Just a few thoughts… Either way it sure looked like a glorious event and all our faves in entertainment definitely deserved to have a good time and cut loose.