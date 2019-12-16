Yay Sports! LeBron James Talks About The Pressure He Felt To Succeed As A Teenage Baller On ‘The Shop’ [Video]

LeBron James Talks Pressure To Succeed As Teenager On HBO’s ‘The Shop’

LeBron James has been front-and-center as a basketball star from a VERY young age. That kind of public pressure can be A LOT to deal with when you’re only 13-years-old and everyone has you pegged as the next Michael Jordan.

That said, LeBron has more than surpassed those expectations not only as a basketball player but also as a human being.

On the most recent episode of his hit HBO series The Shop featuring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Chance The Rapper, CC Sabathia, and Paul Rivera, LeBron talks about what the weight of those expectations felt like and how they affected him.

If you can’t respect that…