Strong Black Laughs: Sherri Shepherd Talks Hyper-Religious Upbringing, Secretary-To-Comedian Path, And “Ham!” Scene [Video]

Sherri Shepherd Appears On Netflix’s Strong Black Laughs Podcast

Strong Black Lead, the Netflix division focusing on the cultivation of the streaming service’s Black audience, has a great podcast called Strong Black Laughs where they interview hilarious comedians and comedic thespians.

This week’s guest is none other than Sherri Shepherd. The funny lady talks about her unusual path from legal secretary to star comedian, her SUPER religious childhood, and that famous “Ham!” scene in an episode of 30 Rock.

Press play on the video below to watch the podcast.

Pure. Comedy.