Twist Ya Fangaz: Army Cadet Caught Throwing Up “White Power” Hand Sign On Live Television

Cadet Seen Putting Up “White Power” Hand Gesture At Army-Navy Game

Even amongst the ranks of men and women who are supposed to personify honor, respect, and dignity, there are still raging racists ready to violate their “brothers and sisters”.

This weekend marked the 120th Army vs. Navy college football game. During an ESPN hit with anchor Rece Davis, an Army cadet was seen throwing up the “white power” symbol that has become the source of much outrage in the era of Trump.

The gesture was NO low key. Social media picked up on it almost immediately and the viral video began making its rounds. According to USAToday, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy have both launched an investigation into the students involved.

There is another narrative about this hand signal that goes as follows:

The gesture, though, is also used in the so-called Circle Game. In it, a person holds an upside-down OK sign below his or her waist. If someone notices, the person making the symbol is able to punch the person who notices it in the shoulder. The Anti-Defamation League in September added the OK symbol as a gesture of hate.

If this is determined to be an exercise in white supremacy then there should be hell to pay. Not only for making the guestre in the first place but to do so on national television while standing next to Black cadets is PEAK soup cookie behavior.

We’ll have more details about this as they become available.