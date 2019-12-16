Rekindled Romance: #RHOP’s Robyn And Juan Dixon Get Engaged (Again!)
Robyn And Juan Dixon Get Engaged
Robyn Dixon is getting married! The “Real Housewife of Potomac” and her estranged husband Juan Dixon are back together and getting married. The news comes from PEOPLE who reports that eyewitnesses saw Juan get down on one during a holiday wrap party for season 5 of their Bravo show.
Party guests have been posting pics from the affair and Robyn’s blinging new rock is clearly visible.
“Great holiday party Robyn Dixon! Full of fun and surprises!” wrote Robyn’s homegirl Vicki Irvin.
The couple who are high school sweethearts first married in July 2005. They have two sons often seen on RHOP and although they were divorced, they continued to live together as a family.
The Suits & Sneakers Tip-off Breakfast Reception for @coppinstate_mbb was this morning, which means the basketball season is here!!! 🏀💙Baltimore we need you this season!!! These young men have been focused and working hard and will put up a fight every game! Let’s cheer Coach @juan_dixon3 and Coppin State basketball to a successful season this year. Join me at the season opener this coming Tuesday, November 5 at 7pm at Coppin! 💙💛 #coppinstateuniversity #coppinstatebasketball #coppinstate #coppinpoppin #basketballismyfavoriteseason ***Thank you to @blackwallhitchbaltimore for hosting us!***
Juan hinted last season that he wants to have another child with Robyn, a baby girl.
Congrats to the happy couple!
