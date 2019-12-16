SMH: ‘Ridiculousness’ Star Steelo Brim’s Los Angeles Home Hit By Burglars

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty
Steelo Brim’s House Gets Robbed Of $100K In Valuables
Ridiculousness star Steelo Brim was in for an awful surprise after coming home from a party this weekend, only to find that a few thieves allegedly broke into his house and made off with some valuable collectibles.
According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement say that the MTV star returned to his Los Angeles area home at around 8:30 AM after a night of partying. But once he arrived, he noticed stuff missing. The publication goes on to report that security footage showed at least one person going in and out of his house while he was away.
The damage for the nice includes a safe being stolen, along with valuable collectibles and figures. All in all, Brim told the police that approximately $100,000 worth of his stuff was taken from the home.
Sources say that the LAPD is currently on the case and it looks like the alleged thieves got into his crib through a side door, though it’s unclear whether the side door was unlocked or not. Cops are now in possession of the security footage and are reviewing it for more clues surrounding the incident.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.