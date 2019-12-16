Black Girl Magic: The Future Is Female Hosts A Fireside Chat Inspiring Growth Of Women Entrepreneurs

The Future Is Female Hosts A Fireside Chat Inspiring Growth Of Women Entrepreneurs

The Future is Female is an empowerment experience for the way-making women of the entertainment, nonprofit and digital marketing world. On December 12, 2019 from 6-9 pm, they brought together a panel of women for a Fireside Chat to celebrate the industries, trailblazers, share tips with other female bosses and inspire female entrepreneurs.

Opening the event will be 7 year old Parker, a growing entrepreneur that began her journey with a lemonade stand at 5 years old. Today, she invested in her first home! Now, that’s Black Girl Magic we love to see.