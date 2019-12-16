BlackGirlMagic Miss Jamaica’s Miss World Win Means 5 Black Women Hold Major Pageant Titles

Miss Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh’s Miss World Win Means 5 Black Women Hold Major Pageant Titles

The title circuit is currently flooded with melanin and #blackgirlmagic. After South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzwas was dubbed Miss Universe, there’s another black pageant Queen to celebrate.

On Sunday Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh won the Miss World crown, the 23-year-old’s win means that the titles of Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss America, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA have all gone to Black women this year.

Singh, 23, is a native of St. Thomas, Jamaica, and is the fourth beauty queen from Jamaica to be crowned Miss World since Lisa Hanna in 1993.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world—please believe in yourself,” wrote Singh about her win. “Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE.”

Singh is the pride of her family, her uncle Theodore Bailey told The Jamaica Star that they all saw her win coming.

“As a toddler growing up, she would always tell us that she is going to be Miss World and Miss Jamaica. And fi si the manifestation come now, and that the world has to look up to mi niece, and even a community like Bath in St Thomas yah, mi feel real good man,” said Uncle Theodore. “Words can’t even express my feelings right now, trust me. We a come from far and Toni-Ann always tell wi she is going to be the Joseph of this family. So even now it come in like is a dream come true or something, but to how me feel … boy, we have to really look pon it and say is like it’s a fulfilment of prophecy,” he added.

A win like this for five black women is especially historic considering that a few decades ago it wouldn’t be possible. In its first 30 years, black women weren’t even allowed to compete in the Miss America pageant.

As for Singh, she’s planning to go to medical school to become a doctor in women’s health.

Watch her historic crowning below.