You Got Her F***ed Up: Gabrielle Union Says She Refuses To “Be The Happy Negro”, Speaks Indirectly To ‘AGT’ Firing

Gabrielle Union Talks The Risk Of Speaking Up On Behalf Of Others

Gabrielle Union is not one of these soulless, gutless, Hollyweird negroes who will do and say anything to get a check from one of these soup cookie CEOs. Nah. She’s different. Yeah, she’s different.

At this point, you’re well aware that Gab was canned from America’s Got Talent after making it known to the higher-ups at NBC that there were several levels of f***ery afoot on the set of the show. For the most part, she’s been mum about the situation as we’re sure that there are some legal ramifications to doing so. However, that doesn’t mean that she’s about to run from the topic either.

According to Variety, Gabrielle was speaking on a panel on female empowerment and inclusivity at the launch of her new holiday collection with New York & Company when she let the choppa spray on those who feel it necessary to sell out marginalized people to obtain money.

Giving advice on being a leader in the workplace, Union said, “Don’t be the happy negro that does the bidding of the status quo because you’re afraid. Don’t allow them to call you angry when someone else is called passionate. It’s terrifying. There’s a solid chance you’ll lose your job … I speak from experience,” she quipped, though never mentioning “America’s Got Talent.” “Do your best because corporations want global dollars,” Union continued. “Do your best to try to hold the door open and hold people responsible. Yeah, I’m asking you to do the impossible … I’m fully aware that job loss is on the table … but if you’re not doing it, nobody is.”

Gab U droppped a lot of real a$$ jewels during this panel discussion and we highly recommend that you read the entire article HERE.

Protect that lady at all costs.