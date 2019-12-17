Good Riddance: Man Arrested By The FBI For Posting Racist Death Threats On His YouTube Account

Man Arrested For Racist Death Threats Posted Online

34-year-old Mostafa Hussaini was taken into custody by the FBI on Thursday, which came after agents discovered 12 troublesome videos on his YouTube account. In said footage, he threw around racial slurs and threatened to burn black people and kill any individuals of different religious background than him.

According to reports from The Miami Herald, Hussaini–who typically posted under the moniker “Vam Vima”–would upload videos with hate-filled speech, like the one on December 8 titled “Soldier Burns, Fantasizing to Burn Enemy,” where he imagined burning “millions” of black people and soldiers.

“Imagine burning a black person, because I don’t like blacks. I don’t know any blacks,” he said in the video. “I, I cannot even name any blacks. I don’t know any black people. … This gasoline, imagine burning some black soldiers. They’re going to look very black after I’m done burning them. I can burn thousands, millions of them so there will be lots of burning.”

Unsurprisingly, though, Hussaini’s hatred of people who are different from him extended into several different races. “I don’t like blacks, Spanish, some white, but there is no whites in Miami,” he explained in a video. He also found issue with literally anyone who didn’t agree completely with his beliefs. “I want to let you know I have no respect for religious people like them Nazi associates who wanted to systematically genocide all European Jews,” he said. “I also want to genocide Americans.”

This troublesome online poster was once seen advising anyone who saw his video and lives in Miami to “bring your gun and let everyone know.” Luckily, the FBI was made aware of Hussaini’s frightening videos earlier this month via the Miami Beach Police Department, which was informed by a resident who saw the posts online.

Prior to his arrest, he was being investigated by the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Command, Miami Beach Police Department, Davie Police Department,and the FBI. Now, he’s scheduled for a detention hearing on Wednesday.