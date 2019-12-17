Here’s What Happened When Saweetie Met Beyoncé At #Diddy50

Saweetie Met Beyoncé & Shattered Twitter

Everyone should know Queen Bey is the celebrity of celebrities who posed for stunning pics with a GEEKED Saweetie and Kelly Rowland at Diddy’s extravagant birthday bash in a super cute moment that sent Twitter into a starry-eyed frenzy.

lmao. Bey so nice. she run in her arm like “aw.. sweetie” not realize that saweetie is her damn name. Saweetie about to faint https://t.co/jbTXNkk6y4 — Wanda Maximoff (@BreeDaAuraGod_) December 16, 2019

