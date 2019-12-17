MESS ALERT: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Reactions To The #LHHNY Season 10 Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
Ah yes, the OG Love & Hip-Hop originator returned with some familiar faces and a fresh batch of MESS that made the star-studded SEASON 10 premiere MUST-SEE Monday night TV across social media.
Everyone’s faves (Cyn, Budden, Tahiry, Erica Mena & Safaree, Jim & Chrissy and Yandy) were back at it again with updated shenanigans ranging from bitter breakups, marriage squabbles, foreclosure, ex on ex crime and much (MUCH) more that fueled hilarious chaos across Reality Twitter.
Peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest tweets from the #LHHNY premiere on the flip.
