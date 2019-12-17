#RHOA Dennis McKinley Admits That Porsha’s Postpartum Depression Caused Cheating

During Sunday’s episode of #RHOA, Porsha Williams’ fiance Dennis McKinley made a shocking revelation that’s sending fans into a frenzy. As previously reported Porsha’s been seen this season going to therapy after Porsha confirmed that Dennis not only cheated but did so while she was expecting their daughter PJ.

Now while speaking to their therapist, Dennis is admitting that their issues started during Porsha’s pregnancy when their sex life waned and ballooned into a bigger issue when Porsha gave birth and suffered postpartum depression.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish,” said McKinley. “Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. … And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why.’” He continued: “It was a poor decision and it was a selfish decision. I made a mistake, I cheated. … I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

According to Porsha however, cheating is FAR from a mistake—it’s a CHOICE and she broke it down while her therapist looked on.

“A mistake, to me, is taking the wrong exit,” she said. “You don’t make a mistake and set up with someone and cheat. That’s not where he needs to be in order for me to heal and move forward. He needs to be in a place in my eyes where he’s taking full accountability for his actions, period. No matter how it looks and feels. It insults me when he says ‘mistake.’” “At the end of the day, this is a serious situation. Our daughter is growing up by leaps and bounds every single day. If we’re going to be together for her, we’re going to have to start working on it. … If you’re going to live how you want to live because that’s just what your loins want, we can move on with our coparent life. But if you are really trying to make a commitment over here, that’s what I want to know from your heart.”

She’s exactly right, it is a CHOICE to cheat. Not a mistake.

Dennis then reaffirmed that he doesn’t want to co-parent with Porsha, he wants them to be together.

Dennis has since gotten his wish, Porsha recently confirmed that they reconciled and they’re “re-engaged” with plans to wed next year. On an upcoming episode of RHOA people will see Dennis’ re-proposal to his wife-to-be.

Watch Dennis Mckinley’s cheating confession below.

More on this couple on the flip.