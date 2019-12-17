WWYD? Mariah Carey And Billy Eichner Run Up On Fans In The Streets Of NYC To Play Holiday Games [Video]

Billy On The Street Holiday With Mariah Carey

‘Tis the season for Mariah Carey. Jesus might be the reason, but Mimi owns Christmas.

The icon recently took to the streets of New Yawk to surprise the hell out of fans alongside zany man-on-the-street Billy Eichner. The duo plays holiday games, give away prizes, and generally run amok. It’s fantastic.

Press play on the video below to get into the holiday spirit if you’re not already in it.

All they want for Christmas is YouTube views!