Michael B. Jordan Praises Jamie Foxx For Lightening The Mood Between Dramatic ‘Just Mercy’ Scenes [Video]

Michael B. Jordan Talks About His Upcoming Film, Just Mercy

Michael B. Jordan stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night to chop it up with Jimmy Fallon, and while he was there, he gave the host a cupcake made with love by his own mother. That’s when he revealed that he teamed up with Sprinkles cupcakes to feature his mom’s famous rum cake recipe on their holiday menu, in which a portion of the proceeds will go to helping fight Lupus.

Later on in the interview, Jordan talks about his upcoming film, Just Mercy, praising his co-star Jamie Foxx for his ability to lighten the mood in between takes of a seriously draining film. Check out the clip down below to see for yourself: