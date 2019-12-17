Lira Galore Denies Pee Thomas’ Drug & Abuse Claims; Calls Him An Instagram Dad Who Hit His Own Mother (Exclusive Details)

Social Media Star Calls Baby’s Dad Pee Thomas A “Dangerous Individual” Who Was Violent To His Own Mom

Lira Galore has fired back at Pee Thomas’ claims that she beat him up and abused drugs while she was pregnant – saying that Thomas is a violent man who will put their baby in danger if he’s allowed access to her.

The model and social media star said her former lover Thomas – the CEO of Quality Control Music – was a “dangerous individual” whose home was the location of a shootout between armed staff and intruders the day after the pair left for Miami, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. Thomas later boasted about the incident on social media, showing off bullet holes in his kitchen and bragging that the intruders were lucky to be alive, according to Galore’s legal papers, which were obtained by BOSSIP.

Galore also doubled down on her claims that Thomas was physically and emotionally abusive to her during her pregnancy with their daughter, Khaleesi, and said he’d hit his own mother and two other baby mamas – although she didn’t get into specifics.

Galore also accused Thomas of being an Instagram dad to his five children, and always had another woman looking after his brood when they were in his care.

The pair are in the midst of a messy lawsuit over child support and custody of their baby daughter, who was born earlier this year.

Galore was responding to Thomas’ allegations that she attacked him – often while high on different drugs – during their relationship. She said she never used drugs while she was pregnant or abused him, and demanded that he provide proof of his claims.

She’s asked a judge to force Thomas to pay her $15 million.

And besides money damages, Galore wants a judge force Thomas to get a psych evaluation before having visitation with Khaleesi and wants a restraining order that would keep him at least 100 feet away from her. She also wants child support and for Thomas to return a 2018 Land Rover she said he gifted her and then took away following an argument.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on the case.