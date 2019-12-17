UPDATE: 16-Year-Old Kidnapping Victim Karol Sanchez Found

Have you seen this girl?

#KarolSanchez 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped While Walking With Her Mother In The Bronx Found Safe

*****UPDATE*****

Karol has been found safe, we’ll keep you posted as more updates become available.

WE HAVE A VICTORY TODAY !! Karol has been found !!! Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case !!! pic.twitter.com/TYD7IlU49N — NYPD 40th Precinct (@NYPD40Pct) December 17, 2019

The hunt is on for Karol Sanchez a 16-year-old girl who was snatched by men while walking with her mother in the Bronx. CNN reports that Sanchez was walking along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street, at about 11:20 p.m. Monday when they were approached by a beige-colored four-door sedan. The car stopped and two men exited, grabbed the teen and dragged her inside the car after pushing her mother to the ground.

An Amber Alert issued Tuesday morning by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children describes Karol Sanchez as a black Hispanic girl who’s about 5 feet, 5 inches tall weighing 150 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The alleged assailants are described as four black adults in their 20s wearing dark clothing.

A chilling video of Sanchez’s abduction has been released.

#AmberALERT now issued for 16-year-old Karol Sanchez who was abducted last night in the #Bronx. Call 911 if you see her or the four-door beige vehicle the suspects were observed driving. Contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with any info. All calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/f85u0X6nzo — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 17, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.