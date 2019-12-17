Knock Me Out, Kingo: Kumail Nanjiani Got Ridiculously RIPPED For His Role In ‘The Eternals’ & We’re Eternally Grateful
Kumail Nanjiani’s Shirtless Pic Has Even Pornhub Going Crazy
You might know Kumail Nanjiani from The Big Sick, Stuber, or even as that cute little guy Pawny in Men In Black–but chances are, you don’t really think of the comedian as a sex symbol. Well, buckle your seatbelts ladies and gentlemen, because he’s on his way to changing that narrative. Reeeeeal quick.
Earlier this week, the actor surprised us all by posting a shirtless picture onto Instagram–but even more intriguing than the picture itself was how insanely ripped he’s gotten! So ripped, in fact, that he’s got Dwayne Johnson in his comments complimenting his muscle density.
According to Nanjiani, this huge transformation was inspired by his upcoming role in Marvel’s The Eternals, which was announced at Comic Con back in July. He wrote about his decision to go hard for the film in his caption.
“I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before.”
View this post on Instagram
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
This picture had both women and men going absolutely insane over just how good this guy looks, with fans both wanting to be Nanjiani and wanting to be with Nanjiani. The reactions to Kumail’s new body are seriously priceless:
Oh, also…he’s now the cover photo for the “muscular men” category on PornHub. So….there’s that.
With January 1st coming up, it’s nice to see what a year of hard work can do for someone’s physique–but at least Kumail is honest in just how much help (and money) it took for him to get there.
Congrats to Nanjiani on the absolutely insane transformation. We’re ready for The Eternals to come out now.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.