Knock Me Out, Kingo: Kumail Nanjiani Got Ridiculously RIPPED For His Role In ‘The Eternals’ & We’re Eternally Grateful

Kumail Nanjiani’s Shirtless Pic Has Even Pornhub Going Crazy

You might know Kumail Nanjiani from The Big Sick, Stuber, or even as that cute little guy Pawny in Men In Black–but chances are, you don’t really think of the comedian as a sex symbol. Well, buckle your seatbelts ladies and gentlemen, because he’s on his way to changing that narrative. Reeeeeal quick.

Earlier this week, the actor surprised us all by posting a shirtless picture onto Instagram–but even more intriguing than the picture itself was how insanely ripped he’s gotten! So ripped, in fact, that he’s got Dwayne Johnson in his comments complimenting his muscle density.

According to Nanjiani, this huge transformation was inspired by his upcoming role in Marvel’s The Eternals, which was announced at Comic Con back in July. He wrote about his decision to go hard for the film in his caption.

“I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before.”

This picture had both women and men going absolutely insane over just how good this guy looks, with fans both wanting to be Nanjiani and wanting to be with Nanjiani. The reactions to Kumail’s new body are seriously priceless:

My whole day has been thrown off by learning that Kumail Nanjiani is ridiculously jacked now — Patrick Wyman (@Patrick_Wyman) December 16, 2019

Kumail Nanjiani won the ‘beginning of the decade vs. end of the decade’ challenge pic.twitter.com/bQ9JclOoYa — crazy spooked asian (@tribranchvo) December 16, 2019

I WAS NOT PREPARED pic.twitter.com/koTNWuS6g0 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 16, 2019

gonna tell my kids this was Kumail Nanjiani pic.twitter.com/2oTkBzgKpT — Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) December 16, 2019

Oh, also…he’s now the cover photo for the “muscular men” category on PornHub. So….there’s that.

It’s been a weird couple of days… https://t.co/nUIuVrE7ax — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 17, 2019

With January 1st coming up, it’s nice to see what a year of hard work can do for someone’s physique–but at least Kumail is honest in just how much help (and money) it took for him to get there.

Congrats to Nanjiani on the absolutely insane transformation. We’re ready for The Eternals to come out now.