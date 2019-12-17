People Ain’t S#!t Cleveland Cop Admits To Recording Himself Urinating On 12-Year-Old Girl, Faces 7.5 Years

Cleveland Cop Pleads Guilty To Urinating On Young Girl

2019 has been chocked full of people who are absolutely batshit crazy and it appears that that trend will continue until the very last minute of the year.

According to a report in the Cleveland, former-police officer Solomon Nhiwatiwa has pleaded guilty to recording himself urinating on a 12-year-old girl. As sick as that is, the urinating is not the only charges, plural, that Nhiwatiwa is admitting to.

Solomon Nhiwatiwa, 34, now faces a prison sentence of up to 7 1/2 years after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted kidnapping, pandering obscenity, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and endangering children in the Aug. 16 attack.

Additionally, Nhiwatiwa will give up his police commission and will be a registered sex offender for the next 15 years.

Nhiwatiwa was off-duty when he drove up to the girl as she waited for the bus and asked her if she needed a ride to school, prosecutors said. He drove away after the girl refused his offers, then returned, pulled out his cellphone and recorded himself as he urinated on her, prosecutors said. He then jumped back into his car and drove away.

It’s inexplicable how this guy got through all the “rigorous vetting” and psychological evaluations that are required to become a police officer.

“You wonder how this individual slid through the cracks,” O’Malley said. “Hopefully we can improve the testing in law enforcement so that individuals like this never put a badge on again.”

Uh, ya THINK?! Black folks have long-argued that the process to become a police officer should be more thorough and discerning. Clearly, the men and women they are hiring today just don’t past smell test.

7 1/2 years doesn’t seem like a much for the seriousness of ALL these charges, but at least he’s being held accountable.