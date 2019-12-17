Arrivederci! Teresa And Joe Giudice Are Reportedly Calling It Quits After 20 Years Of Marriage

Teresa And Joe Giudice Are Headed For Divorce

It looks like Teresa and Joe Giudice have finally decided to go their separate ways.

According to reports from TMZ, the former Real Housewives of New Jersey stars decided to separate following Teresa and their daughters’ trip to Italy last month to visit Joe. Sources close to the situation reportedly told the publication that the breakup appears to be amicable, with both parties just trying to move on. Not only that, Joe has supposedly already gone out on a few dates.

It was already expressed by both Joe and Teresa that neither of them was interested in a long distance relationship, even though they had already been living apart for a few years now with both doing some time in prison. Right now, it looks like no one’s filed for divorce or legal separation yet, but this is more of a public declaration that things are officially over.

Teresa and Joe Giudice were highschool sweethearts who got married back in October of 1999. After being convicted of wire and bankruptcy fraud, Teresa served nearly a year behind bars and was released at the tail end of 2015. Joe served 36 months before he was released in March of this year.

Following his release, he was ultimately deported. He appealed that decision and a judge let him live in Italy while his appeal works through the court–but his departure from the United States seems to be what sealed the deal as far as his separation from Teresa.