Ya Hate To See It: Boosie Badazz Gets $70,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From His Bentley
- By Bossip Staff
Boosie Badazz’s Car Gets Burglarized In Atlanta
Boosie Badazz’s week did not get off to a good start.
According to reports from TMZ, the rappers car got broken into while he was eating at a Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen right outside of Atlanta, Georgia. The read passenger side window of Boosie’s Bentley SUV was smashed to oblivion, which is where the perp is assumed to have taken $70K worth of jewelry from the vehicle.
Even though B-Will reportedly told cops that the stolen jewelry is his, as TMZ points out, we know Boosie has a “BOSSMAN” ring–even ranting on social media about it getting stolent and threatening the suspects.
According to police, surveillance footage from the restaurant shows two black males dressed in all black messing with Boosie’s car, which ended up setting off the alarm.
As of now, no arrests have been made.
