PAY UP: Adrien Broner Ordered To Pay $830K To Sexual Assault Victim

Adrien Broner Ordered To Pay $830K To Sexual Assault Victim

Andrien Broner has been out the spotlight for the majority of 2019 after his loss to Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas. The loss happened at the very start of the year and isn’t the way he intended on starting 2019. Anyone who’s ever watched more than 15 seconds of this antics knows he’s a very high profile trash talker who is overconfident even when he is CLEARLY taking a serious loss. Five days after the loss he had an arrest warrant issued for him after missing court. You’d think he would relax and get his entire life together but no something prompted him to issue a homophobic PSA threatening to shoot gay people and we still haven’t received answers why he thought that would be a good idea at all.

After all, those losses AB kinda went radio silent during 2019 or maybe people just didn’t care, probably a mix of both. If AB wanted to head into 2020 a little differently it looks that may already be an option that isn’t on the table. TMZ reports, Broner was just hit with his biggest financial loss of the year.

Adrien Broner has been ordered to pay more than $700k to a woman who claims AB sexually assaulted her at a nightclub back in 2018, court records show. As we previously reported … the woman using the alias Katherine Larson claimed she was sitting on a couch when Broner smothered her and shoved his tongue down her throat at a Cleveland nightclub on June 8, 2018. The woman claims Broner continued the assault until his friend pulled him off her. The woman went to the police and filed a report — and later filed a lawsuit against Broner. Earlier this year, Broner pled guilty to assault and unlawful restraint of Ms. Larson.

The verdict comes with an increased amount after the judge noted Broner never showed up to the court to defend himself and that the woman proved her case without a shadow of a doubt. On top of that, the judge wanted to make sure the judgment would hinder him from engaging in similar conduct in the future. Not only was she awarded damages but fees as well. With the court awarded prejudgment and post-judgment interest, Broner is on the hook for $830K with interest if he doesn’t pay.