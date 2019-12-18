The Late Late Show: Lil Nas X Talks To Chance The Rapper About His Breakthrough Year [Video]

Lil Nas X Reflects On His Success In 2019

It’s hard to think of anyone who had a better year than Lil Nas X.

At the top of the year, his song “Old Town Road” began its journey of becoming the biggest song of 2019, and now, the star is still doing big things with his newfound fame. This week, the rapper stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden–but that night, it was being guest-hosted by Chance The Rapper.

On the couch, Lil Nas X gets into how huge of a year he’s had, what’s coming up next for him in 2020, and more. Check out the interview down below to see what the young star has to say: