So Sad: Los Angeles Wedding Crashers Beat Groom To Death During His Own Reception

Groom Gets Murdered At His Own Wedding By Two Uninvited Men

This story is absolutely heartbreaking.

Two brothers are now behind bars on suspicion of murder after they crashed a wedding and beat the groom to death, according to police. The horrific event went down during the reception this past weekend in Chino, California.

According to reports from the LA Times, police responded to reports of a fight at a resident’s home at about 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. When cops arrived, they found two victims with minor injuries, but witnesses told police that there was possibly another victim involved in the fight who was missing.

After searching the neighborhood, officers found Joe Melgoza in a backyard suffering from blunt force trauma to his head. The 30-year-old, who had just gotten married hours earlier, was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center, where he ended up dying.

28-year-old Rony Castaneda Ramirez and 19-year-old Josue Castaneda Ramirez were identified as suspects in the fight and served a search warrant at their home in about 12 hours later, though it’s not clear how authorities linked the two men to the incident.

According to police, the brothers were not invited to the wedding and had no known relationship with the groom whatsoever, but authorities are continuing to investigate what prompted them to show up at the party.

As of now, the Castaneda Ramirez brothers are both being held without bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. They are expected to appear in court Tuesday.