Holy Heist: Joel Osteen Talks Linking Up With Kanye & Their Yankee Stadium Show

Joel Osteen Talks Linking Up With Kanye & Their Yankee Stadium Show

Recently two names we never thought would associate with each other were on stage praising the lord, those names would be Joel Osteen & Kanye West. The act of these two being around each other threw off everyone from fans of both to haters of both. One thing everyone saw was the potential for financial earnings and that the outcome would be more activities between the two regardless of their chemistry together. Recently Kanye brought his massive Sunday Service choir to Joel Osteen’s Houston Megachurch. Yes, the same church that was famously dragged to smithereens for rejecting hurricane victims but then invited them in and passed the collection plate around.

Ever since this holy finesse started we all wondered how in the world these two linked up and what are they really getting to. Joel Osteen was on “Good Morning America” to promote his book and broke down how the two crossed paths. It’s also worth mentioning the book is advertised as including Kanye West, so Joel is making sure to cash in on the whole experience. I

In the interview, Joel says Kanye texted him saying he was new to the “religious space” so Joel extended his hand. He also discusses their plans for 2020 and reportedly 2021, where the two will reportedly tour together and perform at massive arenas. Their first show will see the two headline Yankee Stadium and hope to fill 50k seats. We already know the shows will not be free so you can already see the jig from here.

Hopefully, both are doing it for the right reasons, because it doesn’t matter what we think they’ll have to answer one day and not to any of us.

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.