Congrats! Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Welcome Their Second Child, Cassie Snow Shepard

Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard Welcome Another Baby Girl!

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard just welcomed their second child together.

The 29-year-old model posted a photo looking absolutely flawless, even shortly after giving birth! She’s posing on the bed with her husband, 26-year-old Sterling Shepard, their first daughter, Cali, and their brand new bundle of joy, Cassie Snow Shepard.

Not only that, before being even a day old, Cassie already has her own Instagram page–gotta get in there early!

“Our Christmas gift came early. Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19,” the Victoria’s Secret angel wrote in her caption, adding a snowflake emoji to go along with her second daughter’s middle name.

Iman also shared another photo on the ‘Gram, which shows big sister Cali flashing a huge smile while sitting in bed with Cassie and her mama. Absolutely precious.

Congrats to the happy family on their newest addition.