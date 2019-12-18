Stupid Criminals: Car Thief Flees Into House, House Catches Fire While He’s Still Inside

Car Thief Flees Into House, House Catches Fire While He’s Still Inside

Los Angeles criminals have a history of not being the brightest when LAPD is closing in on them. LAPD has several crime units with a specific task and several departments just to assist them and yesterday a car theft suspect learned this the hard way. According to ABC 7 News, the suspect has a lot of burns to go with his lesson.

A family in San Jose is now without a home, and a suspect is badly burned. According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, around 4 p.m. on Monday, members of the Santa Clara County Regional Auto Theft Taskforce (RATTF) team spotted a stolen vehicle near Lewis Road and Senter Road in San Jose. The RATTF team attempted to stop the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Raul Anthony Rodriguez, as he left the vehicle and took off on foot. Taskforce members quickly set a perimeter around the area. After 20 minutes, task force members learned Rodriguez broke into a nearby home on Santee River Court and refused to come out. San Jose Police Department (SJPD) then arrived to help with the barricaded suspect. The Sheriff’s Office reported the homeowner was able to run out of the house without injury.

So this is where the story gets very interesting. After he broke into the house it caught on fire. It sounds like an easy fix since police where already on the scene, but when you think of a possible armed suspect you can’t allow the fire department to come close for their own safety. Obviously, the suspect must have had another plan or some type of escape route in place but all he was stuck with was a house on fire and nowhere else to go but to jail.

#NEW @SCCoSheriff identifies 29yo Raul Anthony Rodriguez as the suspect from the house fire incident on Santee River Court. Rodriguez will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting/delaying/obstructing an officer & residential burglary. Old mugshot.#abc7now pic.twitter.com/KKsGo2Ln44 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 17, 2019

As the fire raged on LAPD determined the scene was safe for the fire department and once the fire was almost contained they removed the suspect who had substantial burns and had to be taken to the hospital. With car jacking a routine thing in L.A .the police couldn’t figure out what would make anyone stay in a burning house to avoid a few hours or days in jail. They would later find out the main reason for the suspect staying in the house was a $25,000 warrant.

This has to be a contender for dumbest criminal of 2019.