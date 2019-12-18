Wait…What?! 16-Year-Old Karol Sanchez Reportedly Confesses To Staging Her Own Kidnapping

16-year-old Karol Sanchez, who was thought to be kidnapped right in front of her mother in The Bronx, reportedly staged the whole thing herself.

According to reports from CBS2, sources close to the situation have admitted that the apparent kidnapping was staged by Karol Sanchez, who allegedly confessed to it after being reunited with her family on Tuesday.

Sanchez was allegedly upset about an upcoming move to South America and wanted to get away from her “overprotective” mother.

New York residents and a people nationwide rallied behind Sanchez and her family, expressing how concerned they were for Karol and her mother, who witnesses say was distraught on Monday night after her daughter was driven away. Sanchez and her family live in upstate New York but were visiting relatives in the Bronx when the whole thing went down.

As we previously reported, surveillance video showed four men snatching the 16-year-old out of her mother’s grasp. Blurry footage of the incident showed the scene in the Melrose section of the Bronx at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, as the group of men pulled up to Sanchez and her mother, grabbed the girl, and pushed the mom to the ground.

Once they became aware of the surveillance video the NYPD put out an Amber Alert and flooded the neighborhood with missing posters.

That is, until 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, when people everywhere who had been following the story rejoiced to hear that Karol was brought back to safety. But when Sanchez suddenly showed back up at the scene and turned herself into police in The Bronx, stunned people on the street watched in disbelief.

“We was at the pole over there, looking at her picture, and we walked up the block, she was crossing the street to the cop car, and I was like ‘Yo, that’s her right there,’” said witness Tommy Feliciano, according to CBS2. “She was shaken up,” added another witness, Zani Koxha. “She was bending over, grabbing her knees, and discussing with the police. And that’s when they took her into the parking garage for questioning.”

Sanchez ended up being brought to the 40th Precinct stationhouse, which is where she reportedly admitted to staging the whole thing with four accomplices in an attempt to run away from her family.

Now, the NYPD wants to talk to all of the parties involved before deciding who to charge, if anyone.