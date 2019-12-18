Eat MOR Chikin?! San Diego Man Sets A Record By Eating Chick-fil-A For 114 Days Straight

Mark Mendenhall, a native of San Diego, just reached an interesting milestone in life when he set a new record for eating Chick-fil-A for 114 straight days.

According to a report from The New York Post, Mendenhall has become known as “Mayor of Chick-fil-A” by several employees at his local restaurant because of his frequent visits. He set out to accomplish this feat after hearing about a man in Georgia who ate Chick-fil-A for 100 consecutive days, which is when he thought about pushing it further. He originally only planned on reaching 105 days in a row “just to be different,” but actually ended up pushing himself and going a whole 114 days.

Unsurprisingly, Mark was already a fan of Chick-fil-A before he decided to take on this task. He spoke on his love for the restaurant chain, saying, “this habit started about five to six years ago. I loved the atmosphere, I loved how polite the team members were.”

The streak– which, if you’re wondering, obviously excludes Sundays, since the fast-food chain is closed on that day–came along with some interesting challenges, especially when he and his family took a trip to Disneyland. Because he was so dedicated to his craft, Mendenhall made a quick getaway to Chick-fil-A at one point during the day to order and eat his food, later returning to the park when he was finished.

Mark’s wife wasn’t happy with his interruption to the family vacation, which made Mendenhall promise that his streak would come to an end before their next family trip.

“So, my wife promptly planned a vacation to Palm Springs,” he explained. “Far enough away that I wouldn’t drive back but close enough so we didn’t have to fly anywhere.”

During his impressive run of back-to-back Chick-fil-A meals, Mendenhall made sure to include some charitable efforts, like raising $1,000 for the Poway Unified School District Adopt-a-Family program.

As for Mark’s favorite meal? He prefers the original chicken sandwich, fries, and a large Diet Coke.