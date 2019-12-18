Impeachment Vote: Donald Trump Set To Become 3rd U.S. President Deemed Unfit For Office By Congress [Live Stream]

House To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump will be impeached today. The House is set to vote on articles of impeachment at 9am EST. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the vote will land strictly along party lines. Early indicators are that each and every Democrat will vote FOR impeachment and each and every Republican will vote against it. Democrats being the current majority, it is likely that there will be Senate trial in January to the argue Trump’s potential removal.

Just so we’re clear, impeachment is NOT removal. Impeachment happens when the House draws and votes successfully to send the articles to the Senate. The only Presidents to ever be impeached are Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. Richard Nixon was neither impeached or removed, he resigned the office to avoid the stain of being formally impeached by Congress.

The White House Dear Mr.President: Sir, someone with a sick sense of humor has stolen your White House stationery to write a letter to the Speaker that you will surely want to disavow on this historic day. Yours truly, Laurence H. Tribehttps://t.co/lxI4PHsxzS — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) December 18, 2019

Trump is so shook of impeachment that “he” wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a SIX PAGE letter whining and b!tch!ng and playing victim.

It is a historic day in America and you can watch the coverage of the House vote in the live stream video below.

We’d be shocked if the Senate voted to remove their lord and savior Donald Trump, but there’s a lot of time between now and January, s#!t happens. We won’t hold our breath though.