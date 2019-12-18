JR Smith’s Wife InstaPrays For Henny D-Slangin’ Hubby & His Alleged Side Chick, DESTROYS Twitter

J.R. done made the spot hot. pic.twitter.com/S43UMRb9PW — 𝑀𝑒𝑒𝒸𝒽𝒾𝑒 𝑀𝒾𝑔𝑜 (@ItsJustFace) December 18, 2019

JR Smith’s Wife Prays For Hubby & Side Chick, Breaks Twitter

It’s been months since we heard from teamless champion JR Smith who appears to be caught up in a messy cheating scandal with “The Flash” star Candice Patton that pushed his lovely wife to PRAY for the two in public, on Instagram.

No, seriously, she went straight to God with a passionate prayer from the depths of her soul that revealed previously unknown marital issues while fueling messy chaos across Twitter.

Tristan Thompson giving JR Smith advice pic.twitter.com/y54CrqbWL4 — Big Celleo From the Kokomo (@Cellustharula90) December 18, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over JR Smith’s alleged dirt dog shenanigans on the flip.