Trifling: Lil Fizz Is Still Getting Dragged For Saying THIS To Moniece During The #LHHReunion

Fans Think Lil Fizz Is Being Extra Nasty To Moniece

“Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” star Lil Fizz is looking real funny in the light when it comes to his relationship with his son’s mother Moniece, especially since he’s so “good” with Apryl after BOTH women expressed they needed his support during times of distress.

Moniece and Fizz’s toxic parenting relationship came to a head at the #LHHReunion with her expressing to Fizz that sometimes she needs him to step in as a dad when she’s feeling unwell. Fizz’s reaction was asking Moniece for full custody and calling her “not mentally right”. Boobie Gibson stepped in to help Fizz realize that he should be working with Moniece and not against her, but there was still push back from Fizz.

Yikes!

Fans are calling Fizz FOUL for being a supposed hypocrite. How could the man that "saved" Apryl from Omarion treat his child's mother like this?