Oh Yeah? ‘Empire’ Showrunner Reveals That Jussie Smollett Could Possibly Return For Season 6 Finale

Jussie Smollett Could Return To ‘Empire’ For Season 6 Finale

Jussie Smollett‘s days on Empire might not be over after all…

Showrunner Brett Mahoney recently spoke to TVLine and he revealed that negotiations have begun to potentially bring the man that Dave Chappelle dubbed “Juicy Sommelier” back to the hit series.

“It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him,” offers Mahoney, before adding, “It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”

It would make sense, honestly. At this point, the controversy surrounding Jussie’s semi-shady story about a hate crime attack has significantly died down. We’d be shocked if there was significant public outrage by his return.

That said, it is interesting to hear Mahoney say this as Lee Daniels appeared to close and lock the door on Smollett this past summer via Twitter.

@Variety @JoeOtterson This is not factual. Jussie will NOT be returning to Empire. -LD — Lee Daniels Entertainment (@leedanielsent) June 4, 2019

Guess we’ll have to see. Anything is possible and ratings would be sky-high.