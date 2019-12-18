Meet Candice Patton: “The Flash” Actress In An Alleged Adulterous Affair With J.R. Smith

- By Bossip Staff
Here’s What We Know About Candice Patton…

We reported earlier that JR Smith was having an alleged affair with actress Candice Patton that lead his wife to publicly praying on the situation.

For folks unfamiliar with Patton, she plays the role of Iris West on the CW series “The Flash”. Apparently, rumors of Candice Patton and married Cavalier’s ballplayer JR Smith began swirling when the actress was spotted being suggestive to him on camera at a Halloween party a few weeks back.

Here’s the clip.

Candice Patton is 34-years-old and resides in Los Angeles. So far, neither she nor JR Smith has responded publicly to the cheating allegations. Hit the flip for more of her.

 

