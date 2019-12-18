Lira Galore Wants Quality Control’s “Pee” Jailed & Fined For Social Media Tirade Against Her In Custody Battle (Exclusive)

Music Exec Pierre “Pee” Thomas & Ex Lira Galore In Nasty Child Custody Case Over Daughter

Lira Galore has asked a judge to throw the book at her daughter’s father Pee Thomas after he mounted a low blow attack against her on Instagram.

Galore said in court papers that her baby’s father’s extraordinary online tirade directed at her Dec. 17 – where he accused her of abusing cocaine while pregnant and cheating on him – violated a court order in their current custody battle over their baby girl Khaleesi, who was born earlier this year.

Thomas posted screenshots purported to be text messages between the pair, a photo of Galore’s nearly naked body amid his claims that the case was nothing but a money grab.

The mom of one said Thomas’ posts were false, libelous and illustrate how immature and prone to impulsive actions he is, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. She said the posts also violate a court order – that Thomas insisted on – that each side be barred from discussing the case on social media.

She’s asked the judge in the case to fine him $10,000 and jail him for 20 days, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Galore said the “hysterical fury” that prompted him to air their dirty laundry on social media was the same thing that prompted him to allegedly assault her while she was pregnant with their baby. She said that Thomas’ social media posts were designed to take the focus off of her allegations that he “severely beat” her during her pregnancy.

“Petitioner’s conduct was intentional, shameful, reprehensible and completely contrary to the well-being and best interests of the parties’ daughter,” Galore’s paperwork states.

She wants a special hearing on Thomas’ social media posts, as well as for him to face jail and fines for violating a court order not to discuss the case.

Thomas has not responded to Galore’s motion but has deleted all of his Instagram posts, including the posts in question.