Tis The Season: BOSSIP Decks An ATL Mansion’s Halls With Headlines & Good Cheer [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
Bossip Holiday Party

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

BOSSIP Decks An ATL Mansion’s Halls With Headlines & Good Cheer [Photos]

It’s that time of year again! We here at BOSSIP brought in the holidays fellowshipping with our friends and supporters, this time at a swanky mansion. The A-List Affairs curated event featured sounds from @TheGrooveATL DJ, DJ Wally Sparks…

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

and intricate activations designed by Blugani One of the activations celebrated one of our favorite trends this year, The #YeeHawAgenda. To bring that to life Blugani created a hay-filled station complete with the history of black cowboys set up alongside saddles, ropes, and toy-guns where guests could giddy-up and take pics.

BOSSIP’s dedication to pop culture was also celebrated with one of a kind mural featuring celebs like Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bob Marley and Jeezy.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Spirits were high thanks to spirits and sips provided by Moet, Stella Artois, Maker’s Mark, Grey Goose, IslandJon Vodka and RealAzul Tequila!

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

A merry Christmas to all who came out to celebrate.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

See you next year!

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

More BOSSIP Holiday photos on the flip.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Singer Sammie stopped by as well as rapper Stalley.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

    Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

    Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

    Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

    Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

    Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.

    Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.


