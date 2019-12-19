Tis The Season: BOSSIP Decks An ATL Mansion’s Halls With Headlines & Good Cheer [Photos]

Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
BOSSIP Decks An ATL Mansion’s Halls With Headlines & Good Cheer [Photos]
It’s that time of year again! We here at BOSSIP brought in the holidays fellowshipping with our friends and supporters, this time at a swanky mansion. The A-List Affairs curated event featured sounds from @TheGrooveATL DJ, DJ Wally Sparks…
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
and intricate activations designed by Blugani One of the activations celebrated one of our favorite trends this year, The #YeeHawAgenda. To bring that to life Blugani created a hay-filled station complete with the history of black cowboys set up alongside saddles, ropes, and toy-guns where guests could giddy-up and take pics.
BOSSIP’s dedication to pop culture was also celebrated with one of a kind mural featuring celebs like Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bob Marley and Jeezy.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Spirits were high thanks to spirits and sips provided by Moet, Stella Artois, Maker’s Mark, Grey Goose, IslandJon Vodka and RealAzul Tequila!
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
A merry Christmas to all who came out to celebrate.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
See you next year!
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
More BOSSIP Holiday photos on the flip.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Singer Sammie stopped by as well as rapper Stalley.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Source: Pharoh Martin / Urban One Inc.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.