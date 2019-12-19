Tis The Season: BOSSIP Decks An ATL Mansion’s Halls With Headlines & Good Cheer [Photos]

BOSSIP Decks An ATL Mansion’s Halls With Headlines & Good Cheer [Photos]

It’s that time of year again! We here at BOSSIP brought in the holidays fellowshipping with our friends and supporters, this time at a swanky mansion. The A-List Affairs curated event featured sounds from @TheGrooveATL DJ, DJ Wally Sparks…

and intricate activations designed by Blugani One of the activations celebrated one of our favorite trends this year, The #YeeHawAgenda. To bring that to life Blugani created a hay-filled station complete with the history of black cowboys set up alongside saddles, ropes, and toy-guns where guests could giddy-up and take pics.

BOSSIP’s dedication to pop culture was also celebrated with one of a kind mural featuring celebs like Migos, Chance The Rapper, Bob Marley and Jeezy.

Spirits were high thanks to spirits and sips provided by Moet, Stella Artois, Maker’s Mark, Grey Goose, IslandJon Vodka and RealAzul Tequila!

A merry Christmas to all who came out to celebrate.

See you next year!

More BOSSIP Holiday photos on the flip.