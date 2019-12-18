Shook Into Silence: ‘A Quiet Place II’ Lands In Theaters March 2020 [VIDEO]

A Quiet Place Sequel First Look

Great news for fans of ‘A Quiet Place’! Paramount Pictures just revealed a first look at the upcoming film which lands in theaters March 20, 2020.

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

So… pretty much your standard post-apocalyptic family survival story! Are y’all excited for this?

A QUIET PLACE PART II IS IN THEATRES, DOLBY CINEMA AND IMAX ON MARCH 20, 2020

We were huge fans of the first film, which kept us on the edge of our seats. Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy are in the sequel as well so we’re looking forward to seeing what roles they play. While John Krasinski isn’t in this one, he did write and direct. We love that he and wife Emily Blunt are working together again.

Oh and less we forget… Here’s a first look photos from the film as well:

It’s not going to be easy keeping that baby quiet. What kind of dangers do you think the Abbotts are going to face this time around? As far as suspense films go, how would you rank ‘A Quiet Place’? Who else is checking this one out this March?