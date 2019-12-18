Serial Snitcher Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Jail, Judge Eviscerates Him

Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced

A serial snitcher isn’t getting out of jail like he hoped. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced Wednesday Manhattan to two years in prison as part of a cooperation deal. As previously reported Tekashi testified against fellow members of his former gang Nine Treyway and penned a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer asking for leniency. It apparently didn’t work however and Judge Engelmayer admitted that while he deserves a “great deal of credit” for his cooperation, 6ix9ine used the Nine Trey gang as his “personal hit squad.”

“You used Nine Trey as a potent means of getting even with your rivals. You claim you “foolishly commingled with members of the gang” – but it’s more than that. The attacks would not have happened without you. Until you joined Nine Trey, the gang did not have an interest in settling scores with rap artists,” Engelmayer said to Hernandez. “Your choice to join Nine Trey was completely and utterly unnecessary.”

Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He has spent the past 13 months in jail which will count toward his sentence.

You can see more of the judge’s eviscerating comments as captured by The Inner City Press below.

Judge Engelmayer: You are world famous for cooperating. No gang will want to work with you. Everything I've seen suggests to me this has been a searing experience for you. You have squandered 13 months so far… — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: I do not expect you to be tempted to commit violence again. If you do, I am the judge in your case. And your economic self interest. You have struck a lucrative deal. The situation is unusual. You are very fortunate. You will land on your feet. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: So far your story appears to prove that there is no such thing as bad publicity… In the end my judgment is that 13 months is not enough. I've considered other 5k sentences, in gang violence. 13 months is outside the mainstream. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: Mr Hernandez, if you expected to be released today, you will be disappointed. But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: Mr Hernandez, please rise. It is the judgment of the court you are to serve a term of 24 months in prison, with five years of supervised release. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

Judge Engelmayer: I impose 300 hours of community service when you get out, and a fine of $35,000. Mr Hernandez, the worst part is over. There is a great deal to be admired about you. You're learned a hard lesson here. I wish you very very well. We are adjourned. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

