Serial Snitcher Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Jail, Judge Eviscerates Him
A serial snitcher isn’t getting out of jail like he hoped. Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced Wednesday Manhattan to two years in prison as part of a cooperation deal. As previously reported Tekashi testified against fellow members of his former gang Nine Treyway and penned a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer asking for leniency. It apparently didn’t work however and Judge Engelmayer admitted that while he deserves a “great deal of credit” for his cooperation, 6ix9ine used the Nine Trey gang as his “personal hit squad.”
“You used Nine Trey as a potent means of getting even with your rivals. You claim you “foolishly commingled with members of the gang” – but it’s more than that. The attacks would not have happened without you. Until you joined Nine Trey, the gang did not have an interest in settling scores with rap artists,” Engelmayer said to Hernandez.
“Your choice to join Nine Trey was completely and utterly unnecessary.”
Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, was also sentenced to five years of supervised probation. He has spent the past 13 months in jail which will count toward his sentence.
You can see more of the judge’s eviscerating comments as captured by The Inner City Press below.
