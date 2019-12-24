For The Ladies: Meet “Temptation Island” Star Kareem Thomas (Exclusive)

Rising Reality Star Reveals What He’s Looking For In A Partner

He’s been melting panties with his on-screen seduction of love interest Esonica on “Temptation Island.”

And Kareem Thomas said he loved his reality show role as the man who may steal your girlfriend. The Queens native said he had a ball filming the show, where he tries to win the heart of a committed woman along with a gaggle of other singles and couples during a two-week stint at a luxury island villa.

“We were focused on building a friendship first and that evolved,” Thomas told BOSSIP of his relationship with Esonica. “And the season progresses, you see us get a little closer on a romantic level.”

Thomas, who is a financial consultant by day, said reality show producers had been DMing him about coming on TV, but he wasn’t interested. That was until “Temptation Island” came calling.

“It wasn’t something I was searching for, but the opportunity fell into my lap, so I was like ‘why not?’”

Thomas was coy when it came to whether things worked out with Esonica, however, he revealed what he’s looking for in an ideal partner: “I like a nice smile,” he said. “I love a nice body. I love someone who shows they take care of themselves. As far as the personality, someone who is driven, who has ambition. Someone who is kind, who has a presence and doesn’t take life too seriously.”

Once the series wraps, Thomas said don’t be surprised if you see him back on the boob tube in another series.

“Look out for me,” he said. “I never thought that my career would be acting, but I’ve been projected into the entertainment industry, and I am finding a little bit of love for it.”